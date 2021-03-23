CINCINNATI — Baylor University senior guard MaCio Teague is feeling right at home in Indianapolis during March Madness.

"I'm on cloud nine for him," Walnut Hills boys basketball coach Ricardo Hill said. "I was talking to (my son) Ricardo yesterday. He was like, 'This was so fun to see MaCio on one of the best teams in the country and balling.'"

Teague, a 2015 Walnut Hills graduate, has embraced his opportunity. He scored a game-high 22 points in his NCAA tournament debut March 19 in a first-round win over Hartford.

Teague helped the Bears defeat Wisconsin two days later to help Baylor earn a Sweet 16 appearance on Saturday afternoon against Villanova.

"It's great to see all of our hard work paying off," Teague said. "The guys on the team - I know they work out a lot, spend time watching film, taking care of their bodies and it's just a lot that goes into this so I'm happy seeing us succeeding in the first weekend of the tournament."

Teague has enjoyed seeing a limited amount of family and friends at his games this past weekend, even though it's a relatively short drive from Cincinnati.

His parents, Sean and Barbara Teague, couldn't be more proud of their son's journey.

"I had goosebumps riding home from Indianapolis the other day because it just hit you all of a sudden," Barbara said. "It's just a moment that you want to cherish for a lifetime."

Barbara and Sean have attended all the tournament's games plus about 15 regular-season games this season.

"It's fun to watch, and we wouldn't miss it for anything in the world," Sean said. "We just can't believe how fast time has gone by."

MaCio Teague has felt so much at home that he was reading a book in a Hinkle Fieldhouse seating section prior to the tipoff of the March 21 game against Wisconsin.

Awesome stuff from @danajacobson on how Baylor star MaCio Teague has been reading ‘Inner Game of Tennis’ (1974) to improve his mental performance 📚 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PZJGZBmbV2 — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) March 21, 2021

Teague said he's enjoyed reading about how to improve his mind and body during the latter portion of this season.

"Whatever helps me, (Baylor) coach (Scott) Drew is all for it," Teague said. "He's for whatever helps you make shots during the game. Whatever is going to help you play well."

Hill wasn't surprised to see the photo of Teague reading circulate online earlier this week.

Hill knows Teague is always willing to put in the extra effort to be successful. He still remembers Teague going into the Walnut Hills gym and shooting 100 free throws late on a Friday night after a high school game years ago.

"That's the best part of MaCio," Hill said. "He is so humble. He is just a humble person. "I know what work he puts into it. His Twitter name Mr. Do Work. I know what work that kid put in; no one really sees that. And that's the best thing about sports."

Teague looked at his phone in his hotel room early Monday afternoon and considered the schedule for this week as Baylor prepares for Villanova. He and his teammates are focused on this weekend.

There is plenty of practice, film study, academics and meetings.

But, he smiled at the thought of being around his teammates during some recreation time, too.

"We've got the cornhole downstairs in our meeting room," he said. "I'm undefeated in that. We've got Uno. I'm not going to lie - I'm not undefeated in that but I do have the most wins. I'm clearly the top dog on the team."

