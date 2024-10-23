Luke Kuechly, Shaun Alexander and Willie Anderson considered for Pro Football HOF

CANTON, Ohio — St. Xavier High School graduate Luke Kuechly, Boone County High School graduate Shaun Alexander and former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson are among 50 modern-era players being considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Kuechly, a former Carolina Panthers star linebacker and 2009 St. X graduate, is one of eight players in their first year of eligibility among the list of 50 players.

Anderson, a 2024 finalist, is also on the nomination list again after being a finalist in 2023 and 2022. A member of the Bengals Ring of Honor, Anderson played for Cincinnati from 1996 to 2007. He played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

David Kohl/AP Former Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson is among 50 candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 in the modern-era category.

Alexander, a 1995 Boone County graduate, is a former longtime Seattle Seahawks running back (2000 to 2007). He completed his NFL career with Washington in 2008. He is the uncle of Cooper High School star tight end/defensive end Austin Alexander (University of North Carolina verbal commit).

Candidates in this modern-era category could have last appeared in a professional football game in the 2019 season.

Each member of the Modern-Era Players Screening Committee cast a ballot for 50 individuals from a list of 167 nominees.

The names of 25 semifinalists (plus any ties) will be announced in about four weeks.

Eventually, 20 finalists will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor. Between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans in February and enshrined in August in Canton.

The 50 Modern-Era Players who remain eligible for election with the Class of 2025 are:

(*-indicates Finalist for the Class of 2024. Underline indicates first year of eligibility.)

QUARTERBACKS (2): Eli Manning , Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS (6): Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Eddie George, Marshawn Lynch , Fred Taylor*, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt*, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne*

TIGHT ENDS (2): Ben Coates, Antonio Gates*

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): Willie Anderson* (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Jahri Evans* (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jeff Saturday (C), Joe Staley (T) , Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), Marshal Yanda (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham (DE also LB), Jared Allen* (DE), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT)

LINEBACKERS (5): Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Luke Kuechly , Terrell Suggs

DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Eric Allen* (CB), Kam Chancellor (S), Rodney Harrison* (S), Earl Thomas (S) , Troy Vincent (CB), Darren Woodson* (S)

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Gary Anderson (K), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Adam Vinatieri (K)

