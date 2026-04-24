NFL Draft 2026: Cincinnati Bengals select defensive end Cashius Howell in second round

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell as the No. 41 pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh Friday night.

Cincinnati has the No. 72 pick in the third round later Friday night.

The Bengals did not have a first-round pick as they traded their No. 10 slot for New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The team announced Sunday that they signed the 28-year-old to a one-year contract extension through the 2028 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Lawrence is getting $28 million in the extension.

During a press conference Monday morning, Lawrence said he's ready to hit the ground running.

"I'm ready to take this thing to the next level and win games," Lawrence said.

Cincinnati is expected to look at ways to upgrade a defense that was 31st in the league last season, including last against the run and tied for 22nd in sacks.

“You always have to be flexible in terms of the positions. The draft is a big chance for us to really hit on guys that can be long-term contributors for us,” director of player personnel Duke Tobin said during the NFL scouting combine in February.

While defense is at the top of the priorities list, the Bengals will also be on the hunt for help on the offensive line. The primary need is for a swing tackle that can help bolster a unit that was near the bottom in pass block win rate last season, according to metrics by Pro Football Focus and ESPN

The Bengals have the No. 110 pick in the fourth round, No. 189 and No. 199 picks in the sixth round and No. 221 and No. 226 picks in the seventh round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.