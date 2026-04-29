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Lloyd Memorial grad EJ Walker announces commitment to Western Kentucky University

South Carolina transfer set to join Hilltoppers for 2026-27 season
South Carolina Texas Basketball
Eric Gay/AP
University of South Carolina forward EJ Walker looks to shoot past Texas forward Camden Heide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Feb. 3. Walker, a Lloyd Memorial graduate, announced Wednesday his commitment to Western Kentucky University.
South Carolina Texas Basketball
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ERLANGER, Ky. — University of South Carolina men’s basketball transfer EJ Walker, a Lloyd Memorial High School graduate, has found a new program.

Walker announced Wednesday afternoon on social media that he has committed to Western Kentucky University.

“Good fit to get back to playing his game which is a versatile forward being able to dribble, pass and shoot,” said Lloyd boys basketball coach Michael Walker, EJ’s father. “(The) previous school had him playing the five which isn’t his natural position and never played before.”

EJ Walker, a 6-foot-8 forward, appeared in 22 games (six starts) and averaged 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman for South Carolina (13-19 record this past season). He started four of the final five games of the season.

Walker shot nearly 43% from the floor and played in 16 Southeastern Conference games — seeing 15 minutes of action or more in 14 of those appearances during his freshman season.

On Wednesday, Walker announced he found the best fit with the Hilltoppers in Conference USA. WKU had an 18-14 this past season.

“(The) coaching staff sees him as a major piece to their team, and they love his versatility being a 6-8 forward,” Michael Walker said.

Prior to South Carolina, EJ Walker was a three-star prospect and the No. 2 player in Kentucky, according to 247 Sports. He played five seasons of varsity at Lloyd, averaging 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds. He graduated as the school’s all-time career points leader (1,922). He had a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom.

Walker entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He drew interest from several college basketball programs this month, including Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Louisiana State, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Colorado, Clemons, Kansas State and others.

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