'Live with joy' | East Central booster parent perseveres after Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

ST. LEON, Ind. — East Central junior Troy Sebastian fulfills a lifelong dream every time he prepares to step onto the football field for the Trojans.

The running back, safety and linebacker is a captain who grew up watching the program in grade school. This season, the 16-year-old is tied for the most tackles for the Trojans (4-1) as they prepare to play at Harrison (5-0) Friday.

“Troy was voted a team captain as a junior, which has only happened a handful of times in our program’s history,” East Central coach Jake Meiners said.

“That in of itself I think speaks highly of what kind of young man Troy is. And he is just a special young man. Obviously, he’s a really good competitor on the football field. He’s been starting for us on the varsity level since his freshman year. So he’s got a lot of talent. But, I think more than that is Troy is an exceptional teammate. He’s always rallying the guys around him. He’s trying to encourage others.”

WATCH: Kelly Sebastian inspires the East Central football program

East Central football booster parent inspires others

Sebastian also competes every Friday night for reasons that go beyond football. His motivation each week centers around his mom, Kelly Sebastian, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January 2025.

“I play my heart out for her because you never know,” Sebastian said. “You never know what can go on. She’s there. She’s supporting me and I’m there to produce for her.”

Provided The East Central football program has been a significant part of the Sebastian family over the years.

Kelly loves everything about East Central football. The games bring her joy. Kelly is grateful to be able to see this season.

“Statistics are I’ve got a 20% chance of making it five years,” Kelly said. “And when you have – I don’t want to call it a gift – but somebody says, ‘Guess what, your time is limited.’ You see the world differently. You live with gratitude. You live with joy. You find the beauty. There’s joy in this journey. It’s not all horrible.”

Kelly chooses to give to the East Central program in her time of need. The booster club member organizes team meals before games for the players and coaches.

“It really brings us all together to realize that she’s just truly amazing in this program,” Troy said. “I’ve learned that she is truly a strong woman and she will fight through anything. She will be there no matter what for me.”

Kelly’s strength is an inspiration for others.

“The boosters just do a phenomenal job in their own right, just as an organization of supporting me and supporting the boys and our entire football program,” Meiners said. “Kelly has been a big part of that. And I think what’s the most incredible thing to me is through her diagnosis she was at every meeting she could be at that she felt well enough to be at. She has tried to give her support, to work at different events when she could and when she was healthy enough. I see why Troy is the way he is now.”

Kelly chooses joy and to live in the moment each day. She finds strength from faith and family.

“My mom died of cancer when I was a senior in college,” Kelly said. “And to not that have support when graduating from college, getting married, having children – that support just in every phase of life – I understand what that means and I don’t take for granted the fact that I’m here for the simple things like a sporting event or making a meal before the game and cleaning up. That means the world to me because it could be gone. It could be gone at any time. I don’t know what my time is.”

That’s why Kelly cherishes every moment. That includes the rivalry game at Harrison Friday night. Kelly grew up in Harrison. Her husband, Dave, was a football captain at Harrison and later worked on the chain crew. The family is connected with families and student-athletes at Harrison.

“It’s fun,” Kelly said. “It’s a rivalry that goes way back.”

Kelly will anticipate the atmosphere and large crowd at Harrison. She can’t wait to see Troy and East Central teammates compete. Win or lose, it will another enjoyable moment from this season.

Kelly is determined to beat the cancer statistics. The focus is on living.

“It’s kind of like living in the eye of a hurricane,” Kelly said. “It’s around you. It’s there, but in the middle there’s this peace, there’s beauty – there’s so much that’s happening that you don’t have to focus on the chaos that is just beyond the periphery. If you focus on the now, there’s wonderful things in there.”

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