Legendary former Moeller football coach Gerry Faust dies, family announces

CINCINNATI — Gerry Faust, the legendary former Moeller High School coach who led the Crusaders to five state championships and four national titles, has died, his family announced on Monday. He was 89.

Faust, known fondly as "Fuzzy," spent 18 years as Moeller's head coach before leaving to coach at the University of Notre Dame. He finished with a record of 178-23-2, Moeller reported.

In a statement, Faust's family said that while so many know him as a coach, "we will long remember him as a wonderful father and grandfather who inspired us through example to live our best lives."

Both his family and Carl Kremer, Moeller's interim president, noted the importance of Faust's faith. Kremer said in a release Faust "embodied all that it means to be a Man of Moeller."

"He inspired his players to be men of faith and character who pursued academic excellence and pushed one another to succeed," Kremer said. "He believed in that brotherhood, and he defined it in how he lived."

In Moeller's release, former team captain Mike Suter recalled that Faust would take captains to pray the rosary on the steps leading to Immaculata Church in Mt. Adams.

"He’d say, 'You are the leaders of this team, and we are going to say the rosary together.' I still pray the steps on Good Friday, and I always think of Gerry Faust," Suter said.

His family said in their statement they know the impact Faust had on countless young men.

"His work ethic, optimism, leadership and humility were legendary," the statement says. "He leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, compassion, and inspiration, reminding us all of the extraordinary impact one life can have."

