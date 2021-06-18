Lakota West senior cornerback Jyaire Brown commits to the 2022 All-American Bowl

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West senior cornerback Jyaire Brown announced Friday afternoon he has committed to the 2022 All-American Bowl.

Brown, who is verbally committed to Ohio State, is the second Lakota West football player in the 2022 class to commit to the prestigious all-star game next January.

Lakota West senior offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola committed to the game in early May.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game is scheduled to be televised on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

The 2022 game is scheduled to be the first time two teammates from the same Greater Cincinnati high school team have been on the All-American Bowl roster together since former Taft defensive end Adolphus Washington and former Taft wide receiver Dwayne Stanford in 2012, according to the game's all-time participant database.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, has been played since 2001.

Lakota West is scheduled to open the season against St. Xavier Aug. 20 -- a rematch of last season's Division I regional final that St. X won at Lakota West.

Brown is the 10th Lakota West football player to be recognized as receiving an All-American honor, according to Lakota West sports information director Darren Walters. Tshabola was the ninth player on the list.

The past Lakota West football players include: