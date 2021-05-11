Lakota West junior offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola commits to the 2022 All-American Bowl

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West junior offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola can't wait for the opportunity to play football on a national stage next January.

Tshabola, one of Ohio's top high school football players in the 2022 class, committed to the 2022 All-American Bowl last week.

Tshabola, who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds, is scheduled to participate in the prestigious football all-star game Jan. 8, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game is scheduled to be televised on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

"I've been waiting for the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people since I started playing football," Tshabola told WCPO. "This is a great opportunity to show what the 513 has to offer."

Tshabola, who is verbally committed to Ohio State, is ranked Ohio's No. 7 player overall in the 2022 class by the 247 Sports Composite. The four-star recruit is ranked the nation's No. 20 offensive tackle.

He will be among some of the nation's best high school football players at the All-American Bowl.

"It means a lot to me that I was invited to this game because now I know other people other than college football coaches are now recognizing my talents," Tshabola said.

He was named a Division I first-team all-state selection in 2020 and was a first-team all-Greater Miami Conference selection.

Tshabola is scheduled to be the first Lakota West player to participate in the All-American Bowl which was formerly known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

"It's a true honor and a privilege to be invited and accept playing knowing that there have been so many great players to be involved in this game," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden told WCPO.

"He will represent his family and the Lakota West family well. We are proud of him."

Lakota West is scheduled to open the season at St. Xavier Aug. 20 -- a rematch of last season's Division I regional final.

Tshabola is the ninth Lakota West football player to be recognized as receiving an All-American honor, according to Lakota West sports information director Darren Walters.

The past Lakota West football players include:

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (Under Armour All-America Game)

Offensive lineman Kevin Schloemer (Offense-Defense Bowl)

Tight end Alex Smith (Offense-Defense Bowl)

Center Ryan Kelly (Under Armour All-America Game, but did not play due to injury)

Running back Mikel Horton (Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl)

Offensive lineman George Asafo-Adjei (Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl)

Cornerback Sean Mahone (Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl)

Linebacker Xavier Peters (Under Armour All-America Game)

The 2021 Ohio high school football season is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 16.