Lakota West QB Sam Wiles earns WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lakota West senior quarterback Sam Wiles celebrated the Firebirds’ final regular-season home game in style last week, just 24 hours after his 18th birthday.

“It felt unreal — senior night,” Wiles said. “You always dream of being a senior but when it actually is it’s like, ‘Oh wow’ — it comes so fast. You got to take advantage of it all coming. Just a great night.”

Wiles was 8 of 9 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown in Lakota West’s 42-24 win over visiting Lakota East. He had 26 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

That performance earns Wiles the WCPO 9 Gold Star High School Athlete of the Week. Wiles is the ninth recipient of this season’s honor.

“It means everything,” Wiles said. “Especially after a big week against East obviously. It’s all thanks to my guys on the field. My o-line, my offense, my wide receivers, my tight ends, my running backs. I love all those guys and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Wiles has thrown for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Firebirds (8-1), who play at Mason (5-4) Friday night. He’s also rushed for 782 yards and nine touchdowns.

But, the game against rival Lakota East is certainly unforgettable. It was Lakota West's sixth consecutive win over its district rival.

Wiles scored on a 29-yard touchdown with 9:05 left in the first quarter to help give Lakota West a 7-0 lead.

“If you think about it, it might have arguably been the best game he played,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. “So no better way to do it against your big rival.”

Lakota West has an opportunity to share the Greater Miami Conference championship with a win Friday night at Mason. If Princeton (7-2) and Lakota West win their respective games, then the two programs share the GMC title.

The Firebirds have unofficially clinched a home playoff game and could solidify the No. 2 ranking in Division I, Region 4 with a win, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel. Lakota West is seeking its fifth consecutive regional final appearance next month.

But, the Firebirds are just concerned about concluding the regular season in a successful way this week.

“We want to beat Mason especially there,” Wiles said. “It’s going to be their senior night so the atmosphere is going to be huge. We can play in the chaos though as we showed last week. And want to end the season with a bang. Especially for my senior season. Most of these guys out here – we want to end it with a bang so we’re coming out here and we want those two home games in the playoffs.”

Wiles said he’s grateful for every opportunity to compete on Friday nights wearing the Firebirds uniform. He’s competed on the same team as the seniors since third grade.

“It brings my love for this game more and more just knowing that I’m playing with my brothers,” Wiles said.

He also gained a great deal of knowledge about the quarterback position starting as a freshman through Bolden and his son, Mitch Bolden, a 2023 Lakota West graduate who is now competing at Army West Point.

“He just came in for Army and did some great things for them this week,” Wiles said. “It’s been great being behind him. And then Coach Bolden he’s forgotten more football than I know so he’s a great guy to learn from.”

Tom Bolden said Wiles continues to improve each week.

“The offense is a big Q-run (quarterback run) type offense,” said Tom Bolden. “We like to gain the numbers advantage by running our option game by running our quarterback. He’s done a tremendous job with that. “Runs really hard. He’s got a great blend of lower body strength, balance — just grit and toughness. He reads our option run stuff good. It’s been really special for us. He’s elevated his passing game, too which has helped him take it to the next level.”

