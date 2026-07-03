Lakota West High School names Steve Mirizzi as its head baseball coach

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West named Steve Mirizzi on Friday morning as its head baseball coach.

A 2006 Lakota West graduate, Mirizzi returns to his alma mater after establishing himself as a successful high school baseball coach with a proven track record of building competitive programs.

Mirizzi will enter his 17th season of high school coaching next spring including his ninth season as a varsity head coach.

Mirizzi succeeds former Lakota West head coach Brad Gschwind, who announced in June he stepped down from the position in order to spend more time with his family. Gschwind served as the Lakota West head coach since 2019.

Mirizzi began his coaching career at Princeton High School before serving as an assistant at Danville High School in Indiana, where he helped the Warriors win sectional championships in 2013 and 2015.

Mirizzi became the head coach at Indian Creek High School in 2018 and led the Braves to a program-record 24 wins, the school's first regional championship, four consecutive sectional titles, and back-to-back Johnson County Championships in his first season.

He then took over the Plainfield High School program in 2023 after the Quakers had won just six games the previous season. Under his leadership, Plainfield developed into a competitive program, posting the school's first-ever back-to-back winning seasons in 2025 and 2026. As a head coach, Mirizzi has compiled an overall record of 118-89.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Mirizzi back to Lakota West," Lakota West athletic director Austin Rhoads said in a news release. "Steve is a proud Firebird whose experience, leadership, and commitment to developing student-athletes make him the right person to lead our baseball program. We look forward to the future of Lakota West Baseball under his direction."

Mirizzi will return home with his wife Tiffany and their three children - Jackson (12), Mackenzie (9), and Keegan (7).

In addition to Mirizzi moving home, he plans to bring back longtime Firebirds assistant coach Brett Treherne to the varsity staff. Treherne served as an assistant in the program under Lakota Hall of Fame Coach Bill Dreisbach for 10 seasons.

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