Lakota West baseball coach Brad Gschwind decides to step down from the position

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lakota West baseball coach Brad Gschwind has decided to step down from the position in order to spend more time with his family.

Gschwind, a Lakota West graduate who was a member of the 2007 Division I state championship team, has served as the Firebirds' head coach since 2019. He earned a record of 101-93, including the 2025 Division I state semifinalist team, which had a 24-8 record.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute,” Gschwind said. “It’s a tough decision because I’ve been so lucky with the people (at Lakota West).”

Gschwind is grateful for the administration, coaching staff and student-athletes over the years.

Lakota West had a 15-13 record, including 9-9 in the Greater Miami Conference this season. Gschwind said there is a great deal of promise for the future.

“It’s been fun,” Gschwind said. “I’m excited for where the program will go from here.”

Lakota West athletic director Austin Rhoads said Gschwind invested a great deal into the program.

“As a standout player and as our head coach, Brad Gschwind has given so much to Lakota West Baseball,” Rhoads said. “We are thankful for his leadership and the positive impact he had made on Firebird student-athletes.”

Lakota West has posted the head coaching position, and it will remain open until it’s filled.

All interested individuals should send a letter of interest and resume (via email) to Rhoads at austin.rhoads@lakotaonline.com.

Candidates will have to meet all requirements set forth by Lakota Local Schools prior to board of education approval.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter