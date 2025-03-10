Lakota West boys basketball team earns first regional championship in program history

CINCINNATI — The Lakota West boys basketball team earned its first regional championship in program history Sunday afternoon.

The Firebirds defeated Fairfield 45-40 in a Division I regional final in front of 2,300 fans at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

“We’re not done yet,” Lakota West coach Kelven Moss said. “We want state bad. We’re there now. You might as well try to go get it. This is a great group of kids. They’re playing elite basketball right now.”

Lakota West (21-5) advances to play Reynoldsburg (25-1) in a Division I state semifinal at noon March 16 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Lakota West made its first regional final appearance Sunday since 2006. Moss, in his second season with the Firebirds, was misty-eyed explaining the significance of the moment after the game.

“A kid from Middletown – I’ve been in this coaching thing for 20 years – and to finally get here with a great community, great school and then my son, an emotional moment,” Moss said.

Senior Isaiah Meade-Moss, Kelven’s son,scored a team-high 13 points to go along with four rebounds to lift the Firebirds. Sunday was the third meeting with Fairfield this season after Fairfield won the regular-season match ups.

Meade-Moss made some free throws late in the fourth quarter to help the Firebirds down the stretch.

“You always dream of these moments,” Meade-Moss said. “I just seized the moment.”

Sophomore Bryce Curry scored 10 points and had six rebounds.

“We knew since August it was going to be a special team,” said Lakota West sophomore Josh Tyson, who had nine points and seven rebounds. “We just had to buy in. We had ups and downs but it’s coming together at the perfect time.”

Fairfield (18-8) was led by senior guard Mike Lewis, who had 14 points. Senior center Gabe Clemmons had six points and 11 rebounds.

