Lakota West 2022 DB Alex Afari verbally commits to the University of Kentucky

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West 2022 defensive back Alex Afari announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky Friday.

Afari, who is 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, was a Division I first-team all-state selection and first-team all-Greater Miami Conference as a junior.

According to the GMC website, he had 16 tackles and two interceptions including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Afari helped to lead Lakota West to the Division I regional final. The Firebirds completed the season with an 8-1 record.

Lakota West opens the 2021 season at reigning Division I state champion St. Xavier Aug. 20. It is a rematch of the 2020 regional final.

Afari joins Lakota West 2022 offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State) and 2022 cornerback Jyaire Brown (Ohio State) among the other rising seniors at the school who've made verbal college football commitments.

Afari is the second reported Cincinnati-area high school football player to verbally commit to UK in the 2022 class. Moeller tight Josh Kattus verbally committed to the Wildcats in late April.

