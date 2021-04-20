Moeller 2022 tight end Josh Kattus verbally commits to the University of Kentucky

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller 2022 tight end Josh Kattus announced that he's given a verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky.

Kattus is ranked Ohio's No. 30 player overall in the 2022 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is also ranked the nation's No. 51 tight end.

Kattus told Moeller High School Director of Alumni Barrett Cohen that UK was one of a handful of finalists during his recruiting journey. He said he enjoyed the Lexington campus and the connections with the coaching staff.

"They have some real die-hard fans, and I'm looking forward to putting that jersey on in front of thousands of fans," Kattus told Cohen.

His scholarship offers also included Michigan, Kansas, Illinois, Georgia Tech and Mid-American Conference programs, according to WCPO and 247 Sports.

Kattus is the son of former Bengals tight end Eric Kattus (1986-1991). Eric Kattus also played with the New York Jets in 1992.

Moeller opens the 2021 season at Lakota East on Aug. 20.

