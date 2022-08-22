Lakota East High School mourns the loss of 2022 graduate Caleb VanHooser

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota East High School graduate Caleb VanHooser seemed to always have a magnetic personality around anyone who knew him.

"He made people smile," Lakota East football coach Rick Haynes said. "The teachers all loved him. He was just a special kid."

That's what made Sunday so difficult for Haynes and those at Lakota East High School and the Lakota Local School District.

VanHooser, a freshman cornerback at Indiana State University, was one of three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

Haynes and the Lakota East football program along with several alumni met the high school at 3 p.m. Sunday to mourn the loss of teammate and friend.

Haynes reminded those in attendance about how precious life can be and how circumstances can change at any moment. Haynes had just exchanged text messages with VanHooser Aug. 17 and knew his former standout was getting ready for the Indiana State season.

VanHooser was a first-team all-Greater Miami Conference defensive back in 2021. He also played wide receiver and ran track.

"Obviously a phenomenal athlete," Haynes said. He was a great teammate."

Indiana State University Indiana State University freshman cornerback Caleb VanHooser, a 2022 Lakota East graduate, was remembered Sunday for always having a smile on his face during his time in high school.

VanHooser was a student-athlete who always said hello to Lakota East administrators in the hallway. He had a respectful, 'yes, sir, no, sir' mentality but he had an obvious humorous side.

VanHooser stood in the front row of the student section during boys' basketball home games and passionately cheered on his classmates and friends.

He joked in good nature with former athletic director Rich Bryant during their conversations.

"He had that smile," said Bryant, who is starting his first year as the Loveland athletic director. "He was always brightening a room. He was a good all-around who always had a smile on his face. He was an incredibly hard worker. He's that kid. Everyone knew Caleb."

During homecoming last year, VanHooser and two other teammates dressed as characters from "Hamilton."

"He was well liked," Lakota East athletic director Jill Meiring said. "He always had something nice to say to everyone. He was really a great kid."

Lakota East plans to wear No. 2 decals on their helmets in tribute to VanHooser. The Thunderhawks will also have a moment of silence Friday night when the team plays host to Lakota West.

