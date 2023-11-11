Kings High School wins the Division I girls volleyball state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Kings High School girls volleyball team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

Kings defeated Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 25-16, 25-10, 25-21 Saturday afternoon in the Division I state final at Wright State University's Nutter Center.

Kings completes its special journey this season with a 28-1 record. Kings won 24 consecutive matches to conclude this year.

It was a very memorable state Final Four this weekend. Kings, making its first state tournament appearance, defeated Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 25-23, 25-27, 27-29, 15-9 in a Division I state semifinal on Friday.

The school hosted a sendoff for the team in the Kings gymnasium late Saturday morning before the team's trip to Wright State.

The state title is the second championship for Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball on Saturday. Mercy McAuley won the Division II state championship. McNicholas was a Division III state runner-up.

Kings is the first Greater Cincinnati Ohio Division I public school to win a girls volleyball state title since Lakota High School in 1994.

