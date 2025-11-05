'It’s a big game' | Harrison at Kings is the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — The first Friday in November features a great deal of intriguing matchups for the Ohio high school football regional quarterfinal round.

That includes the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week. Harrison (8-3) plays at Kings (9-1) in a Division II, Region 8 quarterfinal. Kings is the No. 2 seed, while Harrison is No. 7.

“When you get to this point of the season, it’s a win-and-go-home (scenario),” Kings coach Alex Garvin said. “It’s a big game. Our fans know that. We know that. Harrison knows that. So the preparation and the intensity that goes into the week like that is exactly what you want.”

The winner plays either No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (6-3) or No. 6 Lima Senior (9-2) in a regional semifinal Nov. 14.

Friday is the first matchup between Kings and Harrison since the 2012 postseason. Both programs have had excellent seasons entering Friday night.

Harrison’s three losses are by a combined five points. The Wildcats are a battle-tested group, according to Harrison coach Derek Rehage.

The senior class has 28 wins over the past three years of varsity football. That experience showed in a 40-7 win over visiting Vandalia Butler in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 31.

Watch: Harrison defeated Vandalia Butler 40-7

“Harrison is a really good team,” Garvin said. “Derek has done an incredible job out there making a really hard-nosed, disciplined football team. They’re big. They run the ball really, really well. They got a lot of different formations.”

Harrison senior running back Preston Flick rushed 29 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns Oct. 31. Flick has persevered after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last season in a game against Mount Healthy. He’s rushed for 1,296 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

“He is the face of our offense,” Rehage said. “He’s a workhorse.”

Junior quarterback Brady Lawhon has thrown for 1,652 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He’s rushed for 602 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Harrison’s key factors to success Friday night include being able to control the line of scrimmage and running the football. The Wildcats would like to have four yards per carry ideally.

Defensively, the Wildcats are led by several players including junior linebacker David Baldock (70 tackles, three sacks), senior linebacker Brycen Deller (64 tackles) and senior linebacker Grant Dallio (48 tackles, five sacks). Junior defensive back Ben Markarian has tied a program-record with 12 career interceptions.

Rehage said Kings is very well-coached and the Knights’ passing game is “off the charts.”

“It starts and stops with the quarterback,” Rehage said.

Kings senior quarterback Grant Nurre has thrown for 2,282 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 474 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Our entire offense runs through Grant,” Garvin said. “Personally, I’m biased but I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the city. He’s got to be top three or four. I’m really, really impressed both with how he prepares, the way he’s come into the season as a leader. He’s faster. He’s stronger. He’s tougher.”

Junior wide receiver Nathan Tucker has 44 receptions for 564 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Andrew Lyman has 39 receptions for 676 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Max Lockwood has 607 and 11 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Knights utilize a lot of stunts and blitzes. Senior linebacker Josh Cassio has a team-high 48 tackles including 12 tackles for loss.

“Our calling card really this whole offseason was tackling,” Garvin said. “If we can be sure tacklers, we think we can be in a lot of games.”

