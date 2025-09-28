'It's a beautiful moment' | Taft defeats Withrow 39-0 in CMAC football showdown

CINCINNATI — Taft senior linebacker Adam Kirtley smiled late Saturday afternoon, minutes after the Senators’ 39-0 win at Withrow.

But, Kirtley was quick to point out the Senators aren’t nearly finished with their goals as the season approaches October.

“We got to get to state,” said Kirtley, who is verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati. “We get to state, win it all — that’s when we’ll be satisfied. Just another milestone. We will focus on the next game.”

Taft has a 6-0 record for the first time in program history, according to the Taft athletic department.

The Senators defeated Withrow for the first time since the 2021 season and have put themselves in a favorable position to win a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division championship when the regular season concludes the weekend of Oct. 24.

And yet Taft coach Tyler Williams emphasized perspective throughout this week and after Saturday’s game. Taft prepared for Withrow the past three weeks throughout practice sessions.

“It’s a beautiful moment,” Williams said. “Told our kids, ‘Don’t let this game get too big for you.’ Our goal is to go 1-0 each week and if you prepare like that, I think we’ll be where we need to be at the end of the season.”

Taft senior Nijia Hill scored two rushing touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass during Saturday’s game. Saturday was Taft’s third consecutive shutout and its fourth overall this season.

Williams said he wasn’t surprised by the final result on the scoreboard.

“We had a great week of practice,” Williams said. “My coaches did an amazing job. Our kids were so locked in this week. I didn’t expect anything different. Came out here and executed and it was amazing.”

Regardless of the scoreboard, Taft, a 2024 Division IV state semifinalist, is focused on getting to Canton in December.

“We’ve got a chip on our shoulder trying to get back to where we were last year and finish the job,” Hill said.

Taft was impressive on both sides of the football on Saturday. The Senators scored a touchdown midway through the first quarter when junior quarterback Monsanna Torbert scored on a 6-yard run to give Taft an early lead.

Torbert found Hill for an 8-yard touchdown pass connection early in the second quarter to help put Taft ahead 15-0.

Later, Kirtley had a 50-yard interception return in the second quarter for one of Taft’s defensive highlights during the day. Hill scored on a 4-yard touchdown run at the 7:40 mark to help give Taft a 21-0 lead.

Taft sophomore quarterback Key’Sean Torbert — Monsanna’s younger brother — found junior JoJo Pouncy for a 24-yard touchdown pass connection nearly five minutes later to give Taft a 27-0 lead.

Hill’s third touchdown of the game gave the Senators a 33-0 lead. Taft senior Kavontae Whipple recovered a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown.

Taft (6-0) plays host to Hughes (3-3) Oct. 3. Withrow (4-2) plays host to Woodward (0-6) Oct. 4.

