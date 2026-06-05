'Incredibly proud' | Harrison baseball team wins first regional title in program history

DAYTON, Ohio — The Harrison High School baseball team is going to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

The Wildcats defeated Anderson 6-3 in a Division II regional final Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

“It’s incredible,” Harrison coach Ben Toerner said. “They worked so hard starting in September. They like each other a little bit and they love their Harrison fans. This is a lot of hard work paid off and they’re not ready to be done yet.”

Harrison (14-10) advances to play New Albany (25-7) in a Division II state semifinal at 4 p.m. June 12 at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. The state final is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 13 in Akron.

Harrison persevered all season including Thursday. Anderson led 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Harrison rallied to score five runs and lead 6-2.

“I could not be more proud of head baseball coach Ben Toerner and his staff, along with all of our student-athletes who have worked incredibly hard over the last four years to get us to the final four game,” Harrison athletic director Mark Meibers said.

Harrison made its first baseball regional final appearance Thursday for the first time since 1982. That was the season Harrison was a regional runner-up.

Toerner said the regional championship is very significant to the program and school community.

“Incredibly proud,” Toerner said. “This senior class – although they’re small – is mighty. They were the first freshman class when I got to Harrison.”

Toerner said the journey has meant everything. The Wildcats were simply joyous in their moment of triumph.

“Tonight’s regional championship means so much to the Harrison community and our baseball program,” Meibers said.

WCPO sports anchor Caleb Noe contributed to this story.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter