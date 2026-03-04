Lakota West boys hoops student-athlete filed litigation against OHSAA in fall about eligibility

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lakota West boys basketball student-athlete filed litigation against the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) during the fall season to address his eligibility.

“The OHSAA can confirm that a student-athlete from Lakota West High School’s boys basketball team filed litigation against the association during the fall season to address his eligibility,” OHSAA spokesman Tim Stried said in a statement Tuesday night. “The matter was resolved through the legal process. The OHSAA cannot discuss details of this situation or share student-athlete's personal information. The OHSAA notes that there were no team or school violations involved in this matter and thanks the Lakota West administration for their cooperation.”

The Lakota West athletic department declined to comment.

Lakota West (21-1), winners of eight consecutive games entering Tuesday night, opened the postseason against Middletown (3-15) in a Division I district semifinal at Hamilton. The winner advances to a Division I district final at 7 p.m. Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.

Lakota West is ranked No. 14 nationally by MaxPreps. The Firebirds are ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps.

Entering Tuesday, Lakota West was undefeated against Ohio opponents this season. The Firebirds’ only loss came to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) 72-71 in overtime Jan. 18 at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational in Kettering.

Lakota West, a 2025 Division I state semifinalist, earned its first Greater Miami Conference championship since 2013 this season and its first outright conference title since 2006.

