HS Insider: Hughes football coach Chris Mobley reflects on the Big Red's 5-0 record



Hughes football coach Chris Mobley joined the WCPO High School Insider this week to discuss the 5-0 record for the Big Red entering this Friday's game at Western Hills.

"What I like most about us right now is the brotherhood," Mobley said. "We're playing together, we're playing for each other. We're playing hard and we're very focused."

Hughes, which defeated Woodward 46-6 this past weekend, experienced two canceled games in August, but Mobley said that made the team much more hungry for the opportunity to compete.

WCPO Hughes head football coach Chris Mobley has led the Big Red to three consecutive winning seasons.

"The boys are playing hard every single down," Mobley said. "They're not quitting. Hitting hard, we're catching passes, we're running behind our pads and executing the play calls to the best of our ability."

You will also hear from Anderson coach Evan Dreyer after the Raptors defeated Winton Woods Oct. 1 for the first time since 2009.

Mount Notre Dame volleyball coach Michael Crofton previews a significant upcoming weekend for the Cougars in a national two-day tournament in Arizona with an opportunity to play on ESPNU on Saturday night.

