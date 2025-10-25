'His football IQ is incredible' | Clermont Northeastern QB throws 8 TD passes

BATAVIA, Ohio — Clermont Northeastern senior quarterback Brady Schmidt had a Senior Night he won’t ever forget.

Schmidt will enter the state record book after he threw eight touchdowns in the Rockets’ win over visiting East Clinton Friday night.

Schmidt’s eight passing touchdowns is tied for third place in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most passing touchdowns in a single game. The state record is 10 passing touchdowns which has been set by two players within the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Schmidt threw for 227 yards in the first quarter alone on Friday night, according to CNE coach Steve Thompson. Schmidt was pulled from the game at the end of the third quarter.

"I can't say enough about this young man and not just as a player but as the type of person he is," Thompson said. "His football IQ is incredible. He knew what play I wanted before it was called. His leadership abilities are unmatched by any of his peers. His work ethic, his character and integrity are second to none."

Schmidt has four CNE program records including most passing yards in a season (1,465), most career touchdown passes (22), most touchdown passes in a season (22) and now most passing touchdowns in a single game (8), according to Thompson.

"He's everything you could ask for in a player that leads your program," Thompson said. "Through the ups and downs of this season and even his high school career, he has been a solid rock. No matter what was crashing around him he was steadfast and disciplined. I knew I could always count on him to get the job done no matter what was asked."

Schmidt threw to eight different receivers on Friday night. He played eight games at quarterback this season. He was the team’s slot receiver the first two games.

"He will be missed in this program," Thompson said. "You can't simply replace guys like Brady Schmidt. He's the type of kid you want dating your daughter. I should know because he's dating mine."

CNE (3-7), a Division V, Region 20 program, completed its season with back-to-back wins. The Rockets outscored the season’s final two opponents by a 110-13 margin.

The team’s schedule included Mariemont, Holy Cross and Cincinnati Country Day. Mariemont (Division V) and Cincinnati Country Day (Division VII, earned a first-round bye) are playoff qualifiers in Ohio. Holy Cross has a 9-0 record.

