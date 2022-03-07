Watch
Highlights & Scores: High school basketball on March 6, 2022

Fairfield wins district title over Walnut Hills, Lakota West falls to Centerville
Posted at 12:52 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 00:52:21-05

CINCINNATI — Fairfield held off Walnut Hills to win a district title on Sunday.

Lakota West, Turpin, and Sycamore all saw their seasons come to an end.

Watch highlights of Sunday's action in the video player above.

