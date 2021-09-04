Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Football (9/3/21)

Friday Football Frenzy
items.[0].videoTitle
Segment 2 of the Friday Frenzy
Cam Hergott (Beechwood - 9/3/21)
Posted at 12:41 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 01:38:02-04

CINCINNATI — La Salle struggled to slow down national power IMG Academy in the Game of the Week, but there were a number of close games across the area Friday night.

Kings scored a late touchdown to take the lead on the road against Winton Woods, and held on for a one-point victory.

In a showdown of top-10 teams in Kentucky, Beechwood crushed visiting Somerset, 49-0.

Just up Dixie Highway from there, Covington Catholic gave up a two-touchdown lead in the second half to Lexington Catholic, who scored 21 unanswered points to win.

Highlands stayed unbeaten with a decisive win over Campbell County.

See the highlights from those games and others in the video on this page.

RELATED: Sign for our new high school sports newsletter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.