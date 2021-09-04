La Salle football team keeping 51-point loss to IMG Academy in perspective Friday night

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle football coach Pat McLaughlin was realistic after Friday's 51-point loss to visiting IMG Academy.

"I'm not even sure if an all-star team beats that team," McLaughlin said. "An all-star team from Cincinnati may keep it close with that team."

IMG Academy, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, defeated La Salle 58-7 in front of an estimated 4,500 at Lancer Stadium.

Despite the score, McLaughlin said the Lancers gave their best effort as a program. La Salle (2-1) is determined to learn from Friday's result.

"As proud or more proud of this team than I've ever been because there wasn't a man in the program, a coach, a player that quit tonight," McLaughlin said. "They played from start to finish."

IMG Academy (2-0), the reigning MaxPreps and USA Today national champions with several major college commitments, led 21-0 with 2:01 left in the first quarter and 37-7 at halftime. The second half included a running clock.

IMG Academy running back Kaytron Allen, a Penn State verbal commit, rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns including three scores in the first quarter alone.

The final statistics showed how dominant IMG Academy was in their second game in Ohio in less than a week. IMG defeated Bishop Sycamore 58-0 Aug. 29 in a nationally-televised game in Canton.

IMG Academy didn't miss a beat after spending the week in the Midwest. It had 475 yards of total offense Friday night compared to La Salle's 54 yards. IMG Academy had 23 first downs compared to La Salle's five.

"This isn't coach talk but you try to find a weakness on that team and you can't find it," McLaughlin said. "I mean they're getting the best players across the country. And again our kids stepped up. It got ugly a little bit but I felt like our kids battled the entire night."

The Lancers forced a turnover with 8:45 left in the second quarter when sophomore Koy Beasley recovered a fumble. Beasley had a game-high seven tackles.

The Lancers scored less than three minutes later when junior Mason Mattingly found senior tight end Dylan Eddings for a 5-yard touchdown pass connection.

Junior kicker Mason Luensman added the point-after attempt. That completed a 6-play, 47-yard drive.

La Salle is scheduled to play at Louisville Trinity (0-3) Sept. 10.

McLaughlin said the Lancers will move on to the next week and not dwell on Friday night.

"Our kids weren't scared, they played hard," McLaughlin said. "We brought them in and we battled four quarters."