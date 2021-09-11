HIGHLIGHTS: High School Football (9/10/21)

CINCINNATI — Lakota West won convincingly over Princeton in this week's Friday Frenzy "Game of the Week". Princeton was averaging 55 points/game this season, but Lakota West held the Vikings scoreless, winning 24-0.

Lakota East and Hamilton went back-and-forth for a half, but Lakota East ran away in the second half for a 54-21 win.

In ECC action, Milford held off a late comeback effort from Turpin to win by a touchdown and hand the Spartans their first loss.

La Salle went on the road to Trinity (Louisville, KY) and bounced back in a major way after last night's loss to IMG Academy. The Lancers rolled to a 48-27 win.

In Northern Kentucky, Beechwood gave up its first points of the season, but still won decisively over 6A opponent Simon Kenton.

Covington Catholic improved to 2-2 on the season with a win over Dixie Heights.

See coverage of those games and others in the video on this page!

