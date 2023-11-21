Undefeated East Central football team preparing for Indiana Class 4A state final

ST. LEON, Ind. — State championship week is here for the East Central High School football program.

The undefeated Trojans (14-0) play NorthWood (12-2) in the Indiana Class 4A state final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Trojans practiced in its fieldhouse Monday afternoon in preparing for Lucas Oil Stadium. The team is able to visit and practice at the NFL stadium on Wednesday.

East Central, which has outscored its opponents 698-83, is trying to win its second straight state title and become the first public school to repeat in Class 4A. East Central defeated visiting New Palestine 49-0 in the semi-state game Nov. 17.

"Our guys just continue to show up week after week," East Central coach Jake Meiners said. "We've had incredible focus from everyone. We have some really good players who continue to execute a game plan."

Meiners and senior running back/outside linebacker Dylan Maxwell joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss the upcoming state final.

The Trojans earned their seventh shutout of the season and rushed for 479 yards without a pass attempt against New Palestine last week. Meiners said he's proud of the entire team including the 22 seniors who have played competitive football together since early elementary school.

East Central is celebrating its 50th season of football with an opportunity at the ultimate prize Saturday.

"They have overcome every obstacle thrown at them," Meiners said. "I don't have enough adjectives to explain them. They deserve everything that comes their way."

Ohio and Kentucky are in the state semifinal rounds this week.

Moeller (10-4) plays Springfield (9-5) in a Division I state semifinal at Piqua Friday night. The Crusaders play the Wildcats for a third consecutive season in the state semifinals with redemption on their mind.

Moeller is going for its 14th trip to the state final and its 10th state title. Moeller is trying to return to the state final for the first time since 2013.

In Division II, Anderson (13-1) plays Massillon (14-0) in a state semifinal at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus Friday night. This is believed to be the first meeting between the storied programs.

Anderson is trying to earn its third state final appearance in program history. The Raptors won the 2007 Division II state title and were runners-up in 2008.

Massillon, ranked No. 14 nationally by MaxPreps, is trying for it seventh trip to the state final and its first state championship.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (12-1) plays at Mayfield (11-1) in a Class 2A state semifinal Friday night. Beechwood is trying to win its fourth consecutive state title in December.

In Class 4A, undefeated Covington Catholic (13-0) plays host to undefeated Paducah Tilghman (13-0) in a showdown Friday night in Park Hills.

CovCath is trying to return to Lexington in December for the first time since 2019 when the Colonels went 15-0 and won the Class 5A state title.

In Class 5A, Cooper (11-2) plays at Highlands (12-1) in a state semifinal Friday night. Highlands defeated host Cooper 58-51 in the regular-season game Sept. 22.

Highlands, which has earned 23 state titles in its storied program history, is making its first trip to the state semifinals since 2015. Cooper is trying to return to the state final for the first time since 2012. The Jaguars are making their third state semifinal appearance (2023, 2014, 2012).

