Purcell Marian and Taft prepare for marquee game Friday night at Staubach Stadium

CINCINNATI — Taft and Purcell Marian are less than five miles away so there is a good deal of familiarity among the student-athletes in the football programs.

The teams will start their first game of a home-and-home agreement Friday night when the Cavaliers (3-1) play host to the Senators (3-1) at 7 p.m. at Staubach Stadium. The teams will also play in the 2024 regular season.

"It will be a very interesting game," Taft coach Tyler Williams said. "I think it will be a lot of kids running around super fast. It will be a lot of hard hits. It will be fun."

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast visited Stargel Stadium to discuss the upcoming game with Taft coach Tyler Williams along with senior quarterback Armoud Seals and senior wide receiver/defensive back Tayshawn Banks.

Taft is No. 3 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings while Purcell Marian is No. 4 in Division V, Region 20.

The Senators defeated Dayton Meadowdale 44-6 last week while Purcell Marian defeated KIPP Academy 23-12. They are led by several players including Seals, who was 13 of 19 passing for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Banks, Pittsburgh verbal commit, had four receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also had 14 tackles and an interception. Junior Aaron Dowdell had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns in his first varsity start. He also had 10 tackles at linebacker.

Purcell Marian coach Jeremy Pflug said it's imperative the Cavaliers have a quick start in the game because they know the big-play potential Taft has in the first half. Purcell Marian has worked to finish drives and take advantage of opportunities this season.

The Cavaliers are known for their rushing attack. Junior running back Jayel Harris has rushed for 826 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This will be the fourth home in five weeks for Purcell Marian, which opened Staubach Stadium in August. It is the first on-campus football field in the school's 96-year history. The stadium is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, a 1960 Purcell High School graduate.

