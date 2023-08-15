'It's what's best about high school football': Lakota West, St. Xavier ready for season opener

CINCINNATI — The high school football season kicks off this week with a flurry of highly-anticipated matchups.

No season opener draws more attention each year in Greater Cincinnati than a non-conference showdown between Lakota West and St. Xavier.

The rivalry is renewed Friday night as the Bombers host the Firebirds at RDI Stadium (7 p.m. kickoff).

This will be the fifth meeting between the teams since the 2020 season including three consecutive season openers.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast highlights the game this week including interviews with St. X coach Steve Specht, junior quarterback Chase Herbstreit, senior running back Steven Napier and senior center Andrew Jennings along with Lakota West coach Tom Bolden.

Lakota West defeated visiting St. X in 2022 while the Bombers won the 2021 matchup.

"Such a special game last year; it'll be special this year," Bolden said. "I've said it over and over again: It's what's best about high school football when you can have games like that. Have them early or whenever but especially right off the bat. You'll know what you got. You'll know what you're good at. You'll know what you have to fix."

Lakota West (13-1 in 2022), which has made three consecutive Division I regional final appearances, defeated the visiting Bombers 16-13 in the 2022 season opener.

The Firebirds return plenty of talented players including senior safety Taebron Bennie-Powell, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame.

Lakota West has a new starting quarterback in freshman Jackson Smith after four-year starter Mitch Bolden graduated this spring.

St. X (5-7) returns several talented players from last season including senior defensive lineman Ted Hammond, who is verbally committed to Michigan.

The Bombers return junior quarterback Chase Herbstreit to lead the offense this season along with several other key starters.

Friday night is expected to have a large crowd at RDI Stadium for two teams with significant expectations in Division I, Region 4.

"I've always thought that you want great games early because it's going to define who you are — win or lose, you're going to find out where you are real fast," said Specht. "I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. You want to challenge your kids every week. We definitely do that."

