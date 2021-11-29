Watch
HS Insider: Previewing the 50th annual OHSAA state football championships

OHSAA
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will host the OHSAA state football finals this week in Canton. Badin, Clinton-Massie and Winton Woods have opportunities for state titles.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 14:32:46-05

Welcome to the football state championship week.

Greater Cincinnati has four opportunities at state football finals this week including Badin (Division III), Beechwood (Kentucky Class 2A), Clinton-Massie (Division IV) and Winton Woods (Division II) in the respective state finals.

You will hear from Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy, Badin coach Nick Yordy and Clinton-Massie coach Dan McSurley on this week's WCPO High School Insider podcast.

Each coach reflects on the special journey of this season and what they will remember the most from this team as they prepare to travel to Canton.

Listen to this episode in the player below:

  • 02:18 - Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy
  • 08:45 - Clinton-Massie coach Dan McSurley
  • 20:59 - Badin coach Nick Yordy

