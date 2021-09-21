HS Insider: Beechwood football team enjoys first win over CovCath since 2014



Listen to this episode in the player above.

Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott soaked in every bit of the electric atmosphere at Beechwood High School Sept. 17 in Fort Mitchell.

The Tigers defeated Covington Catholic for the first time since 2014 and Hergott couldn't be happier to have his first career win over the Colonels.

"Amazing, incredible," Hergott said. "I'm going to college next year so I get a little hint of that with this but it's really awesome for the whole city and everyone on our team to experience something like this."

Hergott and Beechwood coach Noel Rash discussed the important rivalry win in this week's WCPO High School Insider.

You will also hear from Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock, who earned his 100th career win last week. Plus, Wyoming running backs coach DeShawn Wynn, a former NFL player who won a national title at the University of Florida, discusses coaching with the Cowboys.

Mike Dyer/WCPO Wyoming running backs coach DeShawn Wynn, a former Reading High School star, won a national title at the University of Florida in 2006 and later played in the NFL.

You will also hear from Walnut Hills boys basketball coach Ricardo Hill as he gives an inside look at the college recruiting of 2024 power forward Tyler McKinley.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: