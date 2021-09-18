Beechwood football team defeats Covington Catholic for the first time since 2014

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood High School football coach Noel Rash loved everything about the Tigers' effort Friday night after a 27-7 win over Covington Catholic.

"I am proud as heck of our kids," Rash said. "Man, oh man, did they play at a level that's going to be necessary to get us where we want to go."

The Tigers defeated CovCath for the first time 2014 and snapped the Colonels' six-game win streak in the series which started in 1978 and and features two nearby schools who are very familiar with one another.

"I'm really proud of the scoreboard but it was a lot tougher than the scoreboard showed," Rash said. "That was extremely physical."

Beechwood senior quarterback Cameron Hergott - the 2020 Mr. Football winner - showed again why he's so valuable to the Tigers each game.

Mike Dyer/WCPO Beechwood senior quarterback Cameron Hergott threw for 770 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 491 yards and seven touchdowns entering Friday night.

On the first play from scrimmage, he had an electrifying 62-yard run and helped to set up the Tigers' first score four plays later.

The initial play was set for a pass but Hergott sensed the blitz and without seeing a receiver open, he took off running.

"The crowd went nuts," Hergott. "Our whole team - the whole o-line's confidence went up, and I was just really excited about it. And we got (junior running back) Mitchell Berger in for the touchdown and really set the tone for the game."

Hergott, who is verbally committed to Eastern Kentucky University, scored on a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.

He later scored on a 1-yard carry late in the second quarter to help give the Tigers a 20-7 halftime lead.

"He's got weapons everywhere — our o-line is playing its butts off," Rash said. "But, boy, I love snapping the ball to that guy every play. It makes it really nice."

Hergott, who is playing his fifth season of high school football due to Senate Bill 128, said the win over CovCath means a lot to him and his teammates.

"I'm really blessed I got to be able to have a fifth year," Hergott said. "It means a lot to me that I was able to come back and get the win over them. Huge rivalry. I went to Highlands my freshman — that's a rivalry, too, so we lost to them my freshman year. So I've never beat them until now, and it's really cool and it's exciting for me."

The Beechwood defense also stepped up in a significant way - shutting out the Colonels in the second half. The Tigers have only allowed 35 points overall in five games.

The Tigers' defense stepped up in the second half to hold CovCath scoreless.

"We made them drive the football tonight, and I was extremely proud of that fact," Rash said.

Beechwood has a bye week Sept. 24. The Tigers next play at Dixie Heights Oct. 1.

CovCath (2-3) plays host to Cooper Sept. 24.

