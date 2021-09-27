High School Insider: Western Brown High School football team reflects upon 5-1 record



The Western Brown football team enjoyed a 7 a.m. Monday practice due to the Brown County Fair this week.

Whether it's a morning or afternoon practice or a Friday night game - the Broncos (5-1) are enjoying every moment of this season. Western Brown defeated New Richmond 41-0 last week and are preparing for a road game against Clinton-Massie (4-1) Oct. 1.

Western Brown coach Nick Osborne along with junior quarterback Drew Novak, senior wide receiver Dylan Novak, Drew's brother, and senior linebacker Dakota Luther joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast Monday morning to reflect upon the team's success.

Drew Novak made headlines last week when he became the school's all-time leading career passing yards leader (7,159 yards). Novak has thrown for 2,504 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He's rushed for 547 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"It's definitely special," Osborne said. "His dad and my dad went to school together and were on the '86 team here when they went 10-0. Being able to watch him grow up from a youth to now and being able to be his head coach the last two years is something you couldn't dream of walking into a situation with a quarterback of his type. It definitely makes my job easier knowing we can call whatever play we want and the ball is in his hands and he's going to make the right decision."

You will also hear from Taft football coach Tyler Williams, who discusses the Senators' 13-7 win over previously undefeated Withrow this past weekend.

Williams talks about the keys to Taft's success during a three-game win streak. Taft has been led by several players including sophomore defensive end Elias Rudolph and senior safety Ke'yandre Larry, who has five interceptions.

Dante Payne gives a preview of the first HBCU Women's Basketball Game Classic at Winton Woods High School Nov. 28 featuring Fisk University against Wilberforce University.

Also, Roy Hatfield offers perspective on the seventh Ohio Valley Hoops Classic boys basketball event during Thanksgiving Day weekend at the Mason High School Arena.

