High School Insider: Top teams and players to watch this boys basketball season

The high school and college basketball season is upon us.

Before the high school season officially begins Nov. 23, the WCPO High School Insider podcast previews the top Greater Cincinnati teams and players during this special episode.

Triple Double Prospects analyst Corey Albertson explains why Taft will be a successful team again after being the Division III state champion last season. You will also hear why the Greater Miami Conference and Greater Catholic League South division will be among the top leagues in Southwest Ohio.

Plus, you will hear from Dante Payne about the "Battle of the Bulldogs" college basketball event Nov. 26 at Winton Woods High School. This is the second annual year for the basketball games and college fair.

