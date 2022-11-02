Watch Now
High School Insider: Taft football team prepares for a regional quarterfinal Friday

25 Greater Cincinnati teams in the regional quarterfinals Friday night
Taft High School football coach Tyler Williams reflects on the Senators' first-round win over CHCA and a look ahead to regional quarterfinal against visiting Alter this Friday night. More at https://wcpo.com/highschoolinsider
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 17:47:27-04

The Ohio high school football playoffs are one step closer to the state championships this week.

There are 25 Greater Cincinnati teams in the regional quarterfinal round this Friday night.

The WCPO High School Insider podcast highlights some of the top games to watch during Week 12.

Taft coach Tyler Williams reflects on the turning point of the season for the Senators (9-2) and the team's mindset entering the Division IV, Region 16 quarterfinal against Alter (6-5).

Williams also discusses how strong the Taft defense has been this season including the play of junior defensive back Tayshawn Banks (eight interceptions), who was named the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red Division athlete of the year.

Moeller coach Mark Elder and St. Xavier coach Steve Specht discuss the GCL South rivals meeting for a second time this season - this time for the opportunity to play in the regional semifinals next week.

Cincinnati Country Day coach Dennis Coyle reflects on the Nighthawks' first playoff win since 1999.

