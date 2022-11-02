High School Insider: Taft football team prepares for a regional quarterfinal Friday

The Ohio high school football playoffs are one step closer to the state championships this week.

There are 25 Greater Cincinnati teams in the regional quarterfinal round this Friday night.

The WCPO High School Insider podcast highlights some of the top games to watch during Week 12.

Taft coach Tyler Williams reflects on the turning point of the season for the Senators (9-2) and the team's mindset entering the Division IV, Region 16 quarterfinal against Alter (6-5).

Williams also discusses how strong the Taft defense has been this season including the play of junior defensive back Tayshawn Banks (eight interceptions), who was named the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red Division athlete of the year.

Moeller coach Mark Elder and St. Xavier coach Steve Specht discuss the GCL South rivals meeting for a second time this season - this time for the opportunity to play in the regional semifinals next week.

Cincinnati Country Day coach Dennis Coyle reflects on the Nighthawks' first playoff win since 1999.

