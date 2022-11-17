High School Insider: Previewing the OHSAA football regional finals this weekend

The arrival of cold air throughout Greater Cincinnati this week is a sure sign that it's Week 14 of the high school football season.

"People are complaining about the cold and things like that," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said with a smile before Tuesday's practice. "I said, 'You know you are doing something right if you are getting to practice in cold weather.'"

Kentucky is in the state quarterfinals while Indiana is in the semi-state round with Lawrenceburg (Class 3A) and East Central (Class 4A) trying to make it to Lucas Oil Stadium next week.

There are seven Greater Cincinnati teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional finals this weekend with a trip to the state Final Four on the line.

The WCPO High School Insider takes a closer look at some of the games to watch starting Friday night.

You will hear from Bolden and his message to the undefeated Firebirds as they prepare to play Moeller for a second straight regional final. Moeller coach Mark Elder discusses the keys to victory as the Crusaders try to make their 18th trip to the state Final Four.

Anderson coach Evan Dreyer reflects upon the upcoming matchup with conference rival Kings for the second time this season in the Division II, Region 8 final at Mason's Atrium Stadium.

Badin coach Nick Yordy explains how the Rams have prepared for this opportunity to be in the program's 13th regional final when the team plays Tippecanoe Friday night at Trotwood-Madison.

Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock discusses the Cowboys' work ethic as the undefeated No. 1 seed prepares to play No. 2 Taft for a second time this season Saturday night in the Division IV, Region 16 final at Lakota West.

Watch this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the audio player below:



Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: