High School Insider: Previewing the Fairfield and Winton Woods football seasons

Fourth special episode previewing the football season at Chick-fil-A
Fairfield football coach Jason Krause and Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy reflect on this preseason and what they like about their respective teams entering the season opener on Aug. 19. Get more: https://wcpo.com/highschoolinsider
High School Insider Podcast at Fairfield Chick-fil-A 2022
Posted at 6:07 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 18:07:39-04

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Welcome back, high school football.

The Friday Night Frenzy returns this month with plenty of storylines from some of the best teams around Greater Cincinnati high school football.

On Thursday, the WCPO High School Insider podcast visited the Fairfield Chick-fil-A (6305 South Gilmore Road) to highlight the Fairfield and Winton Woods football teams.

The coaches and players discussed the expectations for this season and offered insight into what makes high school football so special every fall.

This was the fourth and final special preseason episode previewing the high school football season at the Chick-fil-A restaurants.

The WCPO High School Insider was at Fort Wright on Monday, Western Hills on Tuesday and Kenwood Towne Centre on Wednesday for interviews with players and coaches in surrounding area schools at Chick-fil-A restaurants.

The WCPO High School Insider will continue throughout this football season as games start the week of Aug. 15.

Watch this episode in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the audio podcast below.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast:

