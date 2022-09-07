High School Insider: New Richmond High School football team has a 3-0 record

The New Richmond High School football team has scored 40 or more points in back-to-back weeks during this undefeated season.

The Lions (3-0) are one of the top stories in Division III, Region 16 this season with a scheduled game against visiting Talawanda Friday night.

New Richmond coach Brian Pitzer joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to discuss the season including senior quarterback AJ Metzger, senior running back Laurence Smith and senior strong safety Jack Moore.

You will also hear from Badin coach Nick Yordy as the Rams defeated Withrow and look ahead to a Week 4 game at Roger Bacon Friday night.

In the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, Friday's Milford at Anderson football game may be one of the best matchups of Week 4.

You will hear from Anderson coach Evan Dreyer as the Raptors prepare for this highly-anticipated game.

Milford has a 3-0 record for the first time since 2008 as the Eagles travel to Anderson (2-1) Friday night.

Milford is seeking its first win against Anderson since the 2018 season. Anderson defeated Lebanon 44-41 on a late field goal by junior Landon Goethe last week.

Watch this episode in the video player above, or listen and subscribe in the audio player below:

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: