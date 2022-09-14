High School Insider: Mason football team wants to leave a legacy beyond the game

The Mason High School football program is all about unity this season.

The Comets (3-1, 3-0 Greater Miami Conference) have certainly fulfilled that theme the first half of this regular season.

"They wanted to become the tightest team in Mason history," Comets coach Brian Castner said. "They want to be able to have the legacy of 'Man, that team had phenomenal chemistry because they loved one another and they wanted to be tight.'"

Castner was a featured guest on this week's WCPO High School Insider podcast as he discussed how his team bonded this summer, including how it addressed mental health, leadership and other lessons that set the foundation for the team to thrive on the field the past four weeks.

"I've always said I'm going to make you a better person before I make you a better player," Castner said. "And this program is going to make us better people before it make us better players. Chemistry is huge."

Castner said he was emotional after the Comets' first win over Colerain in program history Sept. 9.

"I can't say enough good things about them," Castner said.

You will also hear from Milford coach Tom Grippa about the Eagles' first 4-0 start since 1977.

Woodward coach Jeremy Pflug discusses the Bulldogs' third consecutive win including two offensive stars — junior quarterback Armoud Seals (1,426 yards passing) and junior wide receiver Donte Ferrell (839 yards receiving).

Madeira coach Chris Stewart reflects upon the Mustangs' 4-0 record and why he enjoys coaching at the Cincinnati Hills League program in his fifth season.

