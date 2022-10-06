High School Insider: Lakota West travels to Fairfield for a GMC showdown Friday night

A Greater Miami Conference showdown highlights Week 8 of the high school football season Friday night.

Fairfield (6-1, 5-1 GMC) plays host to Lakota West (7-0, 6-0 GMC) in a game that will go a long way in helping determine the conference champion this month.

Fairfield coach Jason Krause joins the WCPO High School Insider podcast to discuss the matchup and the season overall.

Western Brown coach Nick Osborne discusses senior quarterback Drew Novak as the 2021 Mr. Football finalist became third in state history in career passing yards last week.

And Moeller coach Mark Elder discusses what the outright Greater Catholic League South division title means for the Crusaders after a 42-14 win over Elder at Nippert Stadium.

Plus, you'll hear about some of this week's top games throughout Greater Cincinnati as the postseason draws near.

Watch this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the podcast player below:



Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: