High School Insider: GMC coaches discuss National Signing Day and talk a new season

Cindy Fay/WCPO
The WCPO High School Insider podcast highlighted several Greater Miami Conference football teams at the National Signing Day recognition ceremony Wednesday at the Sharonville Convention Center.
Posted at 8:44 PM, Feb 02, 2022
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — National Signing Day is an opportunity to celebrate the dozens of college football opportunities this winter for Greater Cincinnati student-athletes.

WCPO's Mike Dyer hosted the High School Insider at the annual Greater Miami Conference signing day ceremony at the Sharonville Convention Center. This special episode was presented by Chick-fil-A.

You will hear interviews from GMC coaches as they reflect upon the signees, the 2021 season results and a first look ahead to the 2022 season this fall.

You will also find out which GMC coach plans to attend the Super Bowl next week in support of Cincinnati Bengals rookie offensive lineman Jackson Carman.

Listen to this episode in the player below:

  • Fairfield coach Jason Krause - 1:04
  • Sycamore coach Scott Dattilo - 16:10
  • Hamilton assistant coach Mike Dole - 34:19
  • Mason coach Brian Castner - 46:25
  • Colerain coach Shawn Cutright - 1:03:02
  • Princeton coach Andre Parker - 1:15:44
  • Oak Hills coach Justin Roden - 1:24:29
  • Middletown coach Don Simpson - 1:30:52
  • Lakota West coach Tom Bolden - 1:35:31
