High School Insider: Cincinnati College Prep football program continues to earn success

WCPO
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy football coach Jeremy Pflug helped to lead the Lions past Gamble Montessori 32-0 during Week 8. The Lions have a 5-2 record entering this Friday night.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 11, 2021
Cincinnati College Preparatory football coach Jeremy Pflug joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to discuss the Lions' success this season and the team's mindset entering the postseason in three weeks.

CCPA (5-2) is No. 3 in the Division VII, Region 28 computer points rankings with two road games left in the regular season.

Another playoff bound team is Wyoming. You will also hear from Wyoming football coach Aaron Hancock after the Cowboys' 40-9 win at Mariemont last week. Wyoming (8-0), No. 1 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points rankings, has won 55 consecutive regular season games.

Mount Notre Dame senior guard KK Bransford announced her verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Oct. 8.

There was some significant basketball news on Oct. 8, too, as Mount Notre Dame senior guard KK Bransford - the 2021 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient - announced her verbal commitment to Notre Dame.

