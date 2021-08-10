Watch
High School Insider: Beechwood football coach Noel Rash on Tigers season

Members of the Beechwood football program, the defending Class 2A state champions, were the special guests of the WCPO High School Insider at the Fort Wright Chick-fil-A.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Aug 10, 2021
High school football has returned to Northern Kentucky this month.

Beechwood coach Noel Rash along with senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Luke Slusher (Western Kentucky University verbal commit) and senior slot receiver/defensive back Parker Mason discussed the upcoming season for the Tigers.

Rash also discussed reigning quarterback and reigning Kentucky Mr. Football Cameron Hergott (Eastern Kentucky University commit) after Hergott reclassified to the 2022 class.

Rash, Slusher and Mason discussed the tradition at Beechwood and how significant the 15 state titles are for the history of the program.

Watch this segment in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the full audio podcast below.

