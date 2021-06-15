Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott commits to Eastern Kentucky University

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood High School quarterback and reigning Kentucky Mr. Football Cameron Hergott announced Tuesday afternoon his verbal commitment to Eastern Kentucky University.

Hergott's college commitment arrived a little more than a month after he announced he would return to Beechwood High School next season and re-classify to the 2022 class.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate Bill 128 allows high school students in Kentucky the chance to repeat their lost academic and athletic school year.

After signing with EKU later this year, Hergott would join the Colonels in 2022.

"The positive side of this is he wants clarity, he wants the focus back on his teammates for this year and put on the onus back on our team and that's how Cameron is and that's why he is going to be great wherever he goes," Beechwood coach Noel Rash said Tuesday afternoon.

Hergott told WCPO in May his dream was to earn a college scholarship in order to play at the next level. He previously committed to the University of Akron as a preferred walk-on prior to announcing his re-classification.

He was named to the first-team all-state offense and Kentucky's 2020 'Mr. Football' by the Associated Press. He is the first Beechwood player to ever win the Kentucky Football Coaches Association's Mr. Football honor.

In his senior season, Hergott led the school to its first-ever Class 2A championship since Beechwood was reclassified. Hergott threw for 2,467 yards and 26 touchdowns this fall. He also ran for 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He also led Beechwood to a Class 1A title in 2018.

WCPO sports anchor Caleb Noe and the WCPO staff contributed to this report.