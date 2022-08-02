High School Insider: Beechwood, Covington Catholic football coaches discuss new year

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Welcome back, high school football.

The Friday Night Frenzy returns this month with plenty of storylines from some of the best teams in Northern Kentucky.

Members of the Beechwood and Covington Catholic football programs were special guests of WCPO High School Insider on Tuesday afternoon at the Fort Wright Chick-fil-A (3436 Madison Pike).

Beechwood coach Noel Rash along with senior running back/linebacker Mitchell Berger and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Austin Waddell discussed the upcoming season for the Tigers, who are the reigning back-to-back Class 2A state champions.

CovCath coach Eddie Eviston along with senior inside linebacker/offensive tackle Aiden Jones and senior slot receiver/strong safety Oliver Bent talked about the Colonels, who open the year against visiting Elder on Aug. 19.

The coaches and players discussed the expectations for this season and offer insight into what makes high school football so special every fall in Northern Kentucky.

