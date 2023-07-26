Beechwood and Covington Catholic football teams prepare for the upcoming season

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Northern Kentucky high school football is making its triumphant return.

With the season just three weeks away, the WCPO High School Insider Podcast is previewing the upcoming football season.

Coaches and players from Beechwood and Covington Catholic joined the conversation Wednesday at the Fort Wright Chick-fil-A during the second of six special episodes this preseason. CovCath plays at Beechwood Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m. kickoff).

CovCath (9-3 record in 2022) returns plenty of talent this season as it moves to Class 4A. The Colonels were in Class 5A last season.

"The biggest thing right now is our guys are showing up to work," CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said. "We have a little different outlook on the year because of the different scenery with the different class, different district. It's one of those things you can't worry about that. We work every day and those guys have handled it real well."

Senior quarterback Evan Pitzer and senior tight end Willie Rodriguez joined the podcast and discussed how close the team has been all year.

"I'd say we're like all family," Pitzer said. "We'll hang out together. And I think that helps us on the field with the chemistry. We know what each other is going to do. But, not only that but I think we're hungry. We lost to Frederick Douglass last year in the second round. Our goal is a state championship every year, year in and year out. And I think a lot of guys want that and we're going to work it this year."

Eviston said Pitzer and Rodriguez are among the leaders of an experienced group this year for the Colonels who open the season against visiting Ryle Aug. 18.

"They've been a vital part of our program for the last two years," Eviston said. "As they enter their senior year we look to them for leadership. These guys continue to step up."

There are plenty of players who have stepped up for Beechwood (14-1 in 2022) as the Tigers enter this season as the reigning three-time Class 2A state champions.

The Tigers have a new head coach in Jay Volker,but the expectations of playing for state title haven't changed for Beechwood, which opens the season at McNicholas Aug. 18.

Volker along with senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Nick Alexander and senior wide receiver/defensive back Talon Linder joined the podcast.

"It's been amazing," Volker said of his first season. "The team is coming together."

With the graduation of 22 seniors from last season's team, Alexander and Lindner have emerged as leaders.

"These two guys have stepped up since day one," Volker said. "They've always been great in their actions but they've stepped up very big in being vocal leaders and holding others accountable."

Wednesday was the second of six special events at Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants. The podcast will next highlight Princeton and Wyoming Aug. 1 in Springdale.

