CINCINNATI — The first round of high school football playoffs in Ohio did not disappoint.

In one of the best high school football games of the year, Colerain led Elder in the final two minutes of regulation. Elder advanced, though, with a triple-overtime win.

Watch the highlights from that game and others in the video player on this page.

SCORES: Click here to see high school football scores from across the tri-state

RELATED: Sign for our new high school sports newsletter