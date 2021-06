AKRON, Ohio — Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy baseball Friday advanced in Ohio's state tournament, toppling Barnesville 7-1.

Friday's win advances CHCA to the Division III state championship game this Sunday at 10 a.m. against the winner of Archbold vs. Canton Central Catholic.

