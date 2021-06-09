OHSAA state baseball tournament postponed until Friday due to weather

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that the state baseball tournament in Akron has been postponed a day due to expected rain and storms on Thursday.

The scheduled start times and order of games all remain the same, but the state tournament will shift to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule.

The 93rd state baseball tournament was scheduled to begin Thursday at Canal Park in downtown Akron. Instead, it will start Friday morning.

Due to pitch count limitations in baseball, the OHSAA always wants to keep both semifinal games of each division on the same day so that both finalists played their semifinal games on the same day.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy is scheduled to play the first overall game in this year's tournament at 10 a.m. Friday. The Eagles (21-8) plays Barnesville (24-7) in a Division III state semifinal.

Badin (27-5) is scheduled to play Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) in a Division II state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday instead of Thursday.

Elder (24-8) plays Toledo St. John's Jesuit (24-6) in a Division I state semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday instead of Friday.

The state championship games are scheduled for Sunday.

Home of the Cleveland Indians’ AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks, Canal Park first hosted the OHSAA baseball state tournament in 2019.

Tickets that have been purchased will automatically work for the re-scheduled game time—there is nothing different the user needs to do.