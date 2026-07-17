'He's brought energy' | Walnut Hills football inspired by new Coach Dominick Goodman

CINCINNATI — As soon as Dominick Goodman was named the Walnut Hills football coach this past January, it was only natural the Walnut Hills players began the Google and YouTube searches.

After all, the former University of Cincinnati star wide receiver and 2005 Colerain graduate brought significant credibility to the Eagles’ program after being a high school offensive coordinator the past seven years.

“They get a good chuckle out of my old film and I try to run some routes a little bit but now I don’t move like I used to,” Goodman said with a smile before practice this week.

The Greater Cincinnati football scene is quite familiar with Goodman, who helped to lead Colerain to the 2004 Division I state championship.

Goodman, who was most recently the Talawanda offensive coordinator in 2025, is second all-time at UC with 204 career receptions and third with 84 season receptions.

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Walnut Hills football inspired by new Coach Dominick Goodman

Goodman is third in career receiving yards (2,512), seventh in season receiving yards (1,028 in 2008), seventh in career all-purpose yards (3,738) and fifth in career kickoff returns (55) and yards (1,199) at UC. He led UC in receiving for three consecutive years (2006 to 2008).

He set an Ohio Division I state title game record with 259 yards rushing and four touchdowns in Colerain’s 50-10 victory over Canton McKinley and was named MVP of the state 2004 championship game.

Goodman played professionally — domestically and internationally. He later coached at Colerain, Northwest, Princeton, New Miami and most recently Talawanda.

This summer, Goodman is tasked with turning around the Walnut Hills football program, which has just three wins overall in the past four seasons. Goodman said this week it’s been a good transition from Talawanda’s offensive coordinator to being named the Walnut Hills head coach.

Goodman has emphasized a strong work ethic to prepare the Eagles for this season.

“The kids have been giving everything they got during these workouts,” Goodman said. “And they’ve been showing a lot of dedication through the process. The kids have been listening very well, doing what is asked. And I know last year was last year and the years before but I harp on these kids this is a new year. And let’s just get excited and get ready for the next year and just go ahead and keep working.”

Walnut Hills senior Joshua Thornton notices the difference in the team. He is able to relate to Goodman’s high school career position change. Thornton was previously a wide receiver and is now the team’s quarterback.

“Coach Goodie — he’s brought a lot to this team,” Thornton said. “He’s brought energy. He’s brought new coaches that buy into us. They want to see us do well. They like to push us in the weight room. We’re going 100% every day. It’s just a new environment. I like it.”

Thornton said he trusts Goodman on the field.

"Whatever he has to say, I'm listening," Thornton said. "I'm doing whatever he's telling me to do because I know he knew what's best for me. I know he's been in this position before."

This season’s theme is simple: ‘One Team. One Goal.’” To Goodman, football is a vehicle for earning success beyond the field.

“The biggest thing is the development piece,” Goodman said. “Seeing the kids grow. I just talked to a kid this morning. I could care less about the football thing. It’s more about being able to interact with these kids, being a role model. Helping these kids reach a goal and succeed in life.”

Walnut Hills opens its season Aug. 21 at Withrow.

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